Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Jack Makes A Shocking Choice

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video for December 7 through 11 teases a week filled with drama for Genoa City residents. Jill jumps the gun when it comes to Billy’s arrest, and she wants Lily’s help. The Abbotts make a choice when it comes to Theo and his lawsuit for Dina’s estate. Victoria goes against Phyllis even though it will hurt her brother Nick.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is the number one suspect in the shooting meant for Adam (Mark Grossman) that hit Chance (Donny Boaz). An eye witness puts him at the scene, which means things look terrible for him. Jill (Jess Walton) isn’t about to let her son go to prison for a crime she doesn’t believe he committed. Even if he did do it, Jill isn’t willing for Billy to serve time behind bars. She asks Lily (Christel Khalil) to help her convince Billy to hop on a jet and leave the country to avoid prosecution. Surely Lily has plenty of problems with this idea. Not the least of which is she went to prison for her part in Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death, and she learned a lot from her incarceration.

Meanwhile, the Abbotts have a problem because Theo (Tyler Johnson) sued them for part of Dina’s (Marla Adams) estate. Jack (Peter Bergman) wants to make the whole thing go away, which likely includes giving Theo some money, but not everything he asked for. It looks like Traci (Beth Maitland) is interested in doing the same thing. After all, she felt Theo really didn’t get his due, considering Dina wasn’t able to change her will to include him. Kyle (Michael Mealor) likely won’t appreciate the idea given his and Theo’s animosity. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will probably be the deciding vote, and it’s unclear what she’ll do. Theo’s future could hang on her choice.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) realizes that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is far more trouble than she’s worth. In fact, Vicky never intended to be in business with the troublemaker. She merely wanted to teach Phyllis a lesson. Victoria gets on the phone and tries to ensure that her problem with Phyllis goes away, which could mean big trouble for her at The Grand Phoenix. She realizes what her move will do to her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victoria is sorry. However, she’s unwilling to deal with her brother’s girlfriend in the hotel venture anymore, no matter how much it hurts him. Of course, Victoria may underestimate her redheaded business partner. Expect Phyllis to get the last laugh.