Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cyrus’ Mysterious Ties To Martin & Laura Cause Worry & Chaos

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital will have people buzzing. The mysterious ties between Laura, Cyrus, and Martin will be further explored during the December 3 show, and Carly will be tearing into Taggert. Ava and Nikolas have had a tenuous partnership for the past year, but it looks as if that’s about to shift.

General Hospital fans have been doing plenty of speculation regarding the link between Laura and Cyrus, and now it’s been revealed that Martin’s involved somehow too. The name Florence Gray popped up, and long-time viewers know that’s not just a random person.

As Soaps in Depth detailed, Florence was a character who appeared on General Hospital in 1973. She was a patient of Lesley Webber’s and was married to a man named Gordon Gray.

The story was that Florence was under a lot of stress due to an affair Gordon had, and that affair had led to the woman getting pregnant. She supposedly lost the baby, but eventually, it was revealed that Lesley had been the other woman. In addition, unbeknownst to Lesley, the baby lived. Lesley later learned that Laura had been that baby.

This week it was also revealed that Cyrus and Martin seem to be connected. In fact, some General Hospital viewers have wondered if they might be brothers or half-brothers. Could Florence be their mother?

A tie like that could explain Cyrus’ interest in Laura, as perhaps he’s trying to get revenge for the heartache his mother endured.

How does all of that tie to the PCPD file on David’s death? All that’s known for certain here is that Cyrus has something significant in mind when it comes to Laura and she was responsible for David’s death decades ago.

General Hospital spoilers signal that it’s going to take some time for fans to see exactly how this all connects though. According to the sneak peek for Thursday’s show shared via Twitter, there will be developments involving Laura, Martin, and Cyrus, but not necessarily anything with them together.

Laura lied to Curtis and Jordan about the PCPD file. Now, SheKnows Soaps teases that Curtis will realize that Laura had lied to some extent, and it looks as if he’ll try to get her to come clean.

Cyrus is meeting with Jason and Sonny, and he’s determined to throw Julian under the bus. General Hospital teasers indicate that Martin will meet with someone during this upcoming show, and the person involved will be an unwanted visitor.

The General Hospital sneak peek shows Carly furious with somebody, and it seems this may be Taggert. She’ll blame him for all of the chaos currently playing out in Port Charles.

There’s a bit of action related to Ava and Nikolas coming up as well. She stunned Julian by essentially choosing her husband over her brother, admitting that she loves Nikolas. Now, she’ll be looking to Nik to provide answers of some sort.

Spoilers hint that the next few weeks of General Hospital will bring more explosive developments. Viewers definitely have their theories regarding what’s on the way and everybody is anxious to learn what’s on the horizon.