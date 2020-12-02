Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily’s Stunning Decision About Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 3 tease that Lily makes a shocking choice and asks Billy to her room. Sally encounters Summer and Kyle, and she gets a dig in at Summer over the couple’s relationship status. Finally, things aren’t perfect in paradise for newlyweds Abby and Chance, but they end up making the best of things.

Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) have been dancing around one another for weeks, and it looks like they might finally be ready to mix business with pleasure as things between them heat up, according to SheKnows Soaps. They talk about how Jill (Jess Walton) felt awful when they each broke up with their previous significant others, and then Billy points out that Jill isn’t a great person to seek relationship advice from.

Billy also worries that he’ll end up in legal trouble, and he quips that he needs a safe place to sleep, which Lily picks up on. After a nice discussion, Lily lets Billy know that she doesn’t want to stay alone, and she invites him to her room, where the new couple finally goes all the way over the line into a new relationship.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Summer’s (Hunter King) connections make her borderline untouchable at her new job. However, Sally (Courtney Hope) is ready to push all her buttons to get what she wants. With Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer newly reunited, Sally can’t help but get a little dig in at Summer when they run into each other at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Thankfully, Summer doesn’t bite, and she firmly tells Sally that she and Kyle are back together. Sally doesn’t get in the way of Summer and Kyle’s evening together, and neither does an unexpected wi-fi outage.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance’s (temporarily Justin Gaston) honeymoon takes an unexpected turn. The couple supposedly booked a fabulous five-star honeymoon, but their lodgings are anything but that when they arrive. Abby believes that the whole thing is a huge prank, but reality quickly sets in when she realizes that Chance isn’t joking.

Although their cabana is far below Abby’s usual standards, the newlyweds don’t let the little bump in the road ruin things for them. In fact, they decide to make the best of things and enjoy the champagne they find in the mini-fridge. Even spending their first night married on a blow-up mattress doesn’t end up being a problem because these two are so in love.