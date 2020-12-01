Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Makes A Shocking Discovery & A Brave Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 1 reveal that nothing can prepare Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) for her shocking discovery. After Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) calls her, she makes her way to Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) apartment, per The TV Watercooler. Finn warns her that he thinks something is going on with Thomas, and she goes to his place to check on him. However, she’s in for a surprise when she finds the designer in a mess.

Thomas Forrester’s Hallucinations Come To Life

Soon after arriving at the apartment, Hope realizes that something is very wrong with Thomas. He is trying to come to grips with the fact that he kissed a mannequin and thought that it was Hope. He struggles to process his delusions, and he is behaving erratically.

Even though he may initially try to ignore the mannequin’s voice, he will find it hard to tell the difference between the dummy and the real woman. It will only be a matter of time before Hope realizes that he is hallucinating. She witnesses him interacting with the doll and realizes that he needs help.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that at some point she lets her mother and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) know that she’s with Thomas. Ridge starts to fret about his son, while Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is concerned about her daughter’s safety.

A cry for help leads to a shocking moment! ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/lQT2ew8Kdw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 29, 2020

Hope Braves Thomas’ Delusions On The Bold And The Beautiful

B&B daily spoilers reveal that Hope will bravely intervene. As she sees Thomas spiral out of control, she makes a decision to help him. She knows that she needs to calm him down before trying to rationalize with him.

Although she doesn’t know how he will react, she acts quickly before he completely loses his mind. She speaks to Thomas and tries to get through to him. Since he’s in the middle of a hallucination, he may also be battling the mannequin’s voice. Those who follow the soap opera know that the doll seems to have a lot of power over him, and lately, he has been listening to it.

As Thomas tries to differentiate between reality and fantasy, Hope will let him know that she’s there for him. She may even remind him that he has to fight the delusion for his son’s sake. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) needs his father to be well. The little boy has already lost his mother to death, he doesn’t need to lose his dad as well.

As seen in the above video clip, Hope will be able to break through to Thomas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that another crisis will soon follow when the designer collapses.