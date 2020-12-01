Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Instagram Tributes

The pair tied the knot in a lavish four-day ceremony back in 2018.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra gave each other sweet shoutouts on Instagram today to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary.

The 27-year-old musician was the first to commemorate the special occasion on the social media platform. His early morning post included two stunning photos from their lavish four-day wedding ceremony in India on December 1, 2018. The first image was a wide-angle shot of the entire wedding party — including Nick’s older brothers, Kevin and Joe — as the couple held hands while facing each other at the altar as his father, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr., officiated the ceremony.

The second image appeared to have been snapped after the nuptials, capturing the newlyweds as they walked back down the aisle following the ceremony. The singer sweetly kissed his bride’s hand as her extravagant veil flowed in in the wind behind her.

Nick kept his caption short and sweet, gushing over his wife by calling her “the most wonderful, inspiring, and beautiful woman.” The message was concluded with a single red heart emoji.

His 30 million followers had nothing but love for his heartwarming display of affection for the actress. The upload has racked up more than 1.8 million likes within just six hours of going live, as well as thousands of comments with well-wishes for the pair.

“Happy Anniversary! Wish you joy and togetherness, always,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations!” added another fan.

“You guys are the cutest,” a third follower remarked.

“Literally the most beautiful lovers,” commented a fourth user.

Priyanka reciprocated the public display of affection with her own post shortly after. It included a photo that was taken in London, per the geotag, where the couple was snapped holding hands as they walked down the sidewalk together. It appeared to be a chilly day, as they were both bundled up in cozy layers.

“Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas,” she captioned the share.

Fans were equally as thrilled with the Quantico star’s post, awarding it more than 1 million likes. Over 3,000 notes filled the comments section as well, including one from Nick, who simply responded with a red heart and heart-eyed emoji.

Two years of marriage have proven to be quite eventful for the stars. They have pursued separate projects, with Nick and his brothers reuniting the Jonas Brothers in 2019 after a six-year hiatus, and Priyanka penning a memoir that is set to come out in January. The pair also adopted an adorable husky-mix puppy back in August.