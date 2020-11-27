Tori Deal & Jordan Wiseley Confirm Split, ‘The Challenge’ Stars Say Pressures Led To Breakup

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley are calling it quits, telling MTV fans that they have called off their engagement.

The stars of The Challenge confirmed the rumors that they ended their relationship, with Jordan opening up in a long post on Instagram. He shares a series of images showing the couple during happier times, and in the caption explained that their engagement could not take the pressures that they had faced.

Jordan wrote that while he loves Tori and they will always be best friends, it was too difficult to maintain a relationship that had been under a near-constant spotlight. He appeared to quash rumors that there had been anything untoward in the relationship, saying that neither of them had been at fault.

“We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness,” he wrote.

Jordan went on to address fans, thanking them for the love and support that they had shown over the years. He also had some words for those who had bought into the ongoing rumors about the pair.

“It’s been a tough time for us but we are moving through this together, even if we are going on separate paths….and take the weekend off, trolls. We’re just fellow humans in pain for awhile,” he wrote.

The couple, who were featured on MTV’s reality competition series, were under the spotlight from the beginning. The had first met while filming The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, and would get engaged two years later. As MTV reported last year, they had discussed marriage for some time, but Tori warned that Jordan shouldn’t pop the question unless they would go on to win the competition’s final.

But Jordan ended up popping the question during the filming, a moment that was caught on camera and later shown to millions of fans.

“Almost nothing more would make me happier than going back to the U.S. and sabotaging every f*cking thing they do,” he said, referring to the opposing team. “You know what would make me happier? If Tori Deal would make me the happiest man in the world and marry me!”

MTV later sat down with both Tori and Jordan, getting more details about what went into the proposal and when they planned to tie the knot — which Tori said at the time would be within months.

The news of their breakup hit many fans hard, with many taking to social media to share their disappointment.