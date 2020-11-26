WWE News: Attitude Era Legend Suffers Heart Attack

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Duane Gill, the former WWE superstar known as Gillberg, recently suffered a heart attack. James Ellsworth broke the news via his social media while providing an update on Gill’s health status.

According to Ellsworth, the former Light Heavyweight Champion is expected to make a full recovery. However, he encouraged fans to keep Gill in their thoughts and prayers until he does.

“I just got off the phone with Duane Gill’s wife. She wants me to let everybody know what’s going on with Duane. He had a heart attack yesterday but he is doing okay, he’s doing good. He just got out of ICU and doing very well. I just want to say first and foremost he is doing fine and he should be okay going forward. Hopefully, he will be home this weekend and start transitioning into getting back to normal but his wife wanted me to come on here and tell everyone what is going on.”

Ellsworth went on to say that he hopes Gill is back to being his usual “goofy self” soon. This view was echoed by wrestling fans, who flocked to the comments section of the post to send their warm regards to Gill and his family.

The statement released in regards to Gill’s health setback suggests that it could have been much worse for the 59-year-old. However, it’s still some unexpected and worrying news to receive.

Gill was a fixture on WWE television in the late 1990s. He rose to fame after adopting a Bill Goldberg knockoff gimmick during the Monday Night Wars era. This was the company’s way of taking shots at WCW, the promotion where Goldberg was a huge star the time.

He was mostly depicted as a jobber on television, but he did win championship gold and feature in some entertaining feuds. The gimmick also ensured that Gill has had a successful long-term career in the wrestling industry.

While Gill’s run as Gillberg was short-lived in the grand scheme of things, he went on to make sporadic appearances before his in-ring retirement earlier this year. He returned in 2017 for a Monday Night Raw segment involving Kevin Owens.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the former superstar has expressed a desire to return to action and face Goldberg. He said that he was still in great shape and capable of performing. However, he also revealed that his legendary counterpart isn’t interested in the dream showdown.