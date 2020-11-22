Donald Trump Might ‘Wreak Havoc’ On Republican Party After Presidency, Report Says

A Sunday report from Politico claims that Republicans are worried that Donald Trump will “wreak havoc” on the party after leaving the White House.

The publication noted that Trump has been taking aim at Republican Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Mike DeWine Ohio for not backing his claims of election fraud. The pair are up for re-election in 2020, and GOP officials believe that the president’s attacks could harm their chances of maintaining power.

“While the 2022 midterm elections are a ways off, the president’s broadsides are giving fuel to would-be primary challengers in both states — raising the prospect that Republicans will be forced into ugly and expensive nomination fights that could jeopardize their hold on the two governors’ mansions,” the report read.

Trump is allegedly aiming to announce a 2024 run by the end of the year or sooner and doesn’t appear to be planning to fade from the spotlight after his presidency comes to an end. Notably, his recent attacks on Republican governors are fueling worries that the real estate mogul will sabotage his perceived enemies in the party long after he has left the White House.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Jon Thompson, a former top RGA official, noted that while the attacks serve Trump’s current narrative of electoral fraud, they could also have serious long-term effects.

“But if it invites serious primary challengers, it could hurt Republicans in the long run and drain valuable resources that would be used for a general election.”

Tucker Martin, who was a top aide to former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, expressed worry with Trump’s apparent focus on benefitting himself as opposed to the Republican Party as a whole.

“His worldview starts and stops with his own personal interests at the exact moment he’s typing out a tweet.”

According to The Guardian, the GOP will continue to operate in Trump’s shadow even after his electoral defeat. Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, warned the publication that Trump’s influence over the GOP would likely strengthen over the next year. The former lawmaker also argued that the president’s allegations of election fraud would help him remain connected to his base and continue to maintain control over the Republican Party.

Signs of the previously mentioned worries have already surfaced. In particular, Trump supporters are reportedly floating the idea of boycotting the Georgia Senate runoff scheduled for January 5. If Republicans lose both races, the party will lose control of the Senate, and the Democratic Party would likely have control of all three branches of government.