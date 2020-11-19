NBA Rumors: Knicks Keeping A Close Eye On Gordon Hayward Amid Plans To Build ‘Win-Now’ Roster

The New York Knicks reportedly have plans to grow into a title-contending team, and they may have their sights on Gordon Hayward as a major piece of the puzzle.

As Ian Begley of SNY reported, the team is keeping a close eye on what happens with Hayward’s player option, and could pounce if it appears he is available. As the report noted, the team — and the $40 million they will have to spend in free agency — would likely be aggressive if Hayward were within their reach.

“He could agree to a sign-and-trade and end up on another team with a new contract. That team, presumably, would have to give up significant assets to obtain Hayward,” the report noted, adding that other reports claimed the team’s front office has interest in landing the Boston Celtics guard through a trade.

Whatever Hayward decides will likely have a ripple effect across the league, the report added, with a number of teams waiting on a decision and potentially basing other moves off what he ultimately chooses.

The report added that competition could be high, with the Indiana Pacers also showing interest in a trade for Hayward. Begley added that the likelihood of the rival Celtics and Knicks hammering out details of a trade may seem more remote, but the level of interest from New York and the team’s ability to invest significant resources into its free agency this year left the situation worth monitoring.

Other reports have already indicated that the Knicks plan to be aggressive in putting together a title-contending team. As The Inquisitr reported, the team could target not only Hayward but also Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. NBC Sports reported that the aggressive moves could be part of new head coach Tom Thibodeau’s plan to adopt a “win now” mentality and his desire to exert a high level of control over putting together the team’s roster.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Begley added that the team has a particular interest at point guard, a position that Hayward slood into at times with the Celtics. He noted that the team has some promising young players in RJ Barrett and the newly drafted Obi Tobbin, and would want a point guard who can facilitate and create quality shots for them. But any newly acquired player would likely find competition in Dennis Smith Jr., with Begley reported that some within the organization would like to see him get a shot at playing his way into the regular rotation.