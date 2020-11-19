‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Lily Drops A Bombshell On Devon

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lily drops a bombshell on her brother Devon just in time for their Thanksgiving celebration, and sparks will fly. Actress Christel Khalil previewed the holiday storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

It’s Thanksgiving, and Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) plan to gather as a family. While they get together at his penthouse, Devon surprises his sister with some information about Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

“Devon tells her that Amanda might stop by later for dessert, which Lily is totally fine with. Devon even says, ‘The more, the merrier,’ and Lily goes, ‘I’m glad you feel that way because I invited Nate.’ And then the doorbell rings, and Lily didn’t give her brother enough time to even process it,” teased Khalil.

Although Nate (Sean Dominic) made a big mistake by sleeping with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), she wants them to move past it. They are light on family these days, and there’s no denying that Nate is part of theirs. Lily wants to make the most of it. They’re sad with Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) no longer living. Despite their losses, they plan to enjoy the holiday together.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

When Nate comes in, Devon manages to be civil, but things are tense around the Thanksgiving table. Lily tells them both that the day is a celebration and a time to focus on the best things in life. She implores her brother and cousin to find a way to put aside their differences and learn to love each other again. After all, Devon and Hilary cheated on Neil together, and he found a way to overcome the betrayal. Lily believes he can do the same with Nate. Of course, it might be easier since, so far, Nate and Elena aren’t together.

Soon, though, Lily tells the two men that she has to leave, so they’re stuck at Devon’s all alone, which may not be a great thing.

“They all pretend that everything is okay, but when Lily has to leave, will the boys keep acting like adults?” wondered the actress.

It doesn’t seem like Devon is quite to a place where he’s ready to accept Nate back into his life fully. There’s also the fact that Nate actually blames Devon for his hand injury. It could keep him from performing surgery. These two share a lot of animosity towards each other, and celebration or not, they probably won’t bury the hatchet.