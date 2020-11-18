Donald Trump Is Remaining President And Joe Biden Is ‘Going To Prison,’ Pastor Says

Pastor Greg Locke appears to believe that Donald Trump’s fortunes are set to change, and President-elect Joe Biden is headed for prison — not the White House.

“Trump is staying in the White House and Biden is going to prison. 2020 has been wild,” he tweeted Tuesday evening.

The founder of Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, faced a great deal of ridicule for his prediction.

“Pretty good magic mushrooms you’re on there,” one user joked.

“I am now convinced this is a parody account,” another wrote.

Others were more supportive of the pastor’s speculation. Notably, conservative investor and activist Mike Coudrey repeated the claim to his 292,000 Twitter followers. Coudrey previously warned that Republicans did not have a backup plan in case the 2020 election was stolen — as Trump has claimed in the face of Biden’s projected victory.

Per The Tennessean, Locke has found himself at the center of controversy before. In one instance, his church was vandalized ahead of a scheduled appearance by Roger Stone, the Republican operative who was pardoned by the president after being sentenced to 40 months in prison as part of Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference.

“Locke has a large social media following himself and has produced multiple videos that have gone viral on subjects like Islam in public schools, transgender bathrooms at Target and abortion that have involved both Planned Parenthood and a local facility opened in Mt. Juliet named carafem,” the publication noted.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

While Locke believes Biden is set for prison, others are speculating that Trump would find himself facing possible jail time. As The Inquistr reported, New York Times best-selling author Thom Hartmann — echoing many others — predicted that the president will resign before Biden’s inauguration and try to secure a pardon from Mike Pence.

A CNN report from last week claimed that Trump has repeatedly asked if he can give himself, his family members, and his allies “preemptive” pardons.

“Once he learned about it, he was obsessed with the power of pardons,” a former White House official said.

The report comes as Trump continues to contest the results of the 2020 election, which has been called for Biden by all major media outlets.

According to Vanity Fair, Trump is worried about the existing New York investigations as well as possible new federal probes. Regardless, CNN noted that pardons would not save the president from state investigations into the Trump Organization that are being spearheaded by the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney.

According to Hartmann, Trump would likely flee the country after getting pardoned by Pence to avoid state charges.