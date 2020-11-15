Joe Biden ‘Might Actually Die’ Before Donald Trump Concedes Election, Rapper Says

Rapper Emilio Rojas doesn’t seem to be optimistic about President-elect Joe Biden’s future as Donald Trump continues to refuse to let the Democrat’s team begin work on transitioning to the White House.

“Joe Biden’s old a** might actually die before Trumps crazy a** concedes that he lost the election,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Although Rojas’ comment appeared to be a least partly in jest, the possibility of such a scenario has been floated before. Notably, Quartz previously outlined the timeline of events that would take place if Biden died before he is scheduled to be inaugurated in January.

“It may seem morbid, but given that Biden, at 77, will be the oldest president-elect in history and is running in the midst of a pandemic, it’s worth clarifying what would happen if he dies before taking office,” the publication wrote.

If Biden died before the electoral college vote in December, the publication claimed that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) would be able to select a replacement who would then need approval from electors. Although the news coutlet predicted that this new contender would likely be Kamala Harris, it noted that this is not required.

Quartz also looked at another possibility: that Biden dies between the electoral college vote but before congress certifies the results in January. In this case, congressional lawmakers could object to state-level electoral results and switch ballots to the opposite candidate — Trump. However, the news outlet noted that both the House of Representatives and the Senate would need to agree to this course of action.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

According to Vox, a candidate death amid a disputed election is the worst-case scenario. Although Trump’s legal battles don’t seem to have inspired faith in some Republicans, he continues to deny Biden’s victory. On Sunday, Trump doubled down on his attacks on the electoral process and suggested he has no plans of giving up any time soon.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA,” Trump tweeted of Biden’s projected win.

“I concede NOTHING!” he added before calling the election “rigged.”

In this scenario, which Vox called a “parade of hypothetical horrors,” the publication said that it would “impossible” to predict exactly how things would unfold.

“But if the race tightens and the outcome is contested — and then a candidate death is thrown into the mix — things could get explosive.”

As The Inquisitr reported, a study published in the Journal on Active Aging in October found that Biden and Trump — 77 and 74, respectively — are super-agers who will likely outlive most other men their age.