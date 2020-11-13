WWE News: Kane Teases Retirement – ‘I’m Comfortable Not Being In The Wresting Ring’

As documented by Sportskeeda, Kane — whose real name is Glenn Jacobs — was recently interviewed by FOX. The WWE legend discussed a variety of topics, including his current status as an in-ring performer.

According to Kane, it might be a while until fans get to see him compete in a match again. Not only is he focused on his political career as the mayor of Knox Country, Tennessee, but the 53-year-old has no desire to step back into the ring at this time.

“I have gotten to the point in my life where I’m comfortable not being in the wrestling ring. It’s hard work. I’ve also gotten to the age where I go a lot of times like, ‘Man, that looks like it hurts.’ I used to be, ‘Man, I wish I could be out there doing that,’ now I’m kind of like, ‘Oh god.’ Those guys are a lot tougher than I am now. But nevertheless, if the opportunity arises. You know, we’ll see.”

Kane hasn’t wrestled a match since 2019. He briefly won the 24/7 Championship from R Truth during an appearance on Monday Night Raw as his real-life political persona, only to lose it again on the same episode. However, the bout in question didn’t require him to take any significant bumps.

He has been involved in some physical confrontations since then, including one with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt that took place on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown earlier this year. During the segment, he helped former tag partner Daniel Bryan take down Wyatt.

As the Sportskeeda report pointed out, Kane’s status as a legend means that he’ll likely receive a fitting farewell down the line. The company might want him to have a retirement match, especially if he hasn’t officially ruled out one final go-around.

He may decide to return to the squared circle if politics doesn’t work in the long run, however. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Kane doesn’t harbor any ambitions to move beyond local government.

While it remains to be seen if Kane competes again, he isn’t done with WWE. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he’s one of several veteran performers who will be at this month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view to celebrate The Undertaker’s 30-year career.

Kane and The Undertaker have a storied history with each other. In addition to being friends outside of the ring, they’ve also been fierce rivals and loyal teammates inside it throughout the years.