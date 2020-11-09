Ariel Winter Wears Sporty Look For Giant Bubble Wrap Pick-Up

The actress had some errands to run on Sunday.

Ariel Winter stepped out on Sunday to run some errands, including picking up a miscellanea of objects.

According to The Daily Mail, the Modern Family star was pictured out and about just a day after the election results were announced, running what appeared to be some important errands. She was seen carrying a huge roll of bubble wrap that almost looked too big for one person to carry, in addition to a few other items, such as duct tape.

Ariel wore a very comfortable-looking outfit, which consisted of a cute white sweater with a heart design and checked pattern on it, as well as a pair of gray joggers. She completed the look with some white Vans-style slip-on shoes and a colorful face mask for protection.

She wore her locks up in a messy up-do, and it appeared that the pink color that she dyed her hair with recently was slightly fading away. While she made her way out of the shop, Ariel had to juggle carrying the bubble wrap, duct tape, a red wallet and her phone all at the same time.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 22-year-old might be preparing to move houses as she was recently spotted looking for properties with her boyfriend, fellow actor Luke Benward, who is 25. The couple have been together since December last year, and they have reportedly been spending quarantine together. They also recently finished shooting their second project together, according to Ariel’s Instagram page.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

The actress has been running errands around town for the past few days, as she was also spotted going for a pharmacy run last week. As per this Daily Mail report, Ariel rocked once again a comfy outfit as she hit the streets of her Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles. She sported a light gray The Office sweater, with the famous Dunder Mifflin logo across the front that fans of the acclaimed show would have recognized straight away.

She completed the look with a pair of black leggings and the same Vans-type shoes that she wore on Sunday. She covered up her face with a cute heart-patterned face mask and kept her hair up in a bun once again. Ariel underwent the radical hair change back in September, as The Inquisitr reported.

She unveiled the new look back in September, after having sported platinum blonde locks for most of the summer. However, the move probably did not come as a shock to her social media followers, as she is known for swapping her hair color every once in a while.