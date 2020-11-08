‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Sneak Peek Video: Abby Has A Fleeting Chance At Love

The Young and the Restless spoilers sneak peek video for the week of November 9 through 13 previews a beautiful scene for Abby and Chance. He surprises her by popping the question, and it looks like she finally gets her happily ever after – at least briefly.

Chance (Donny Boaz) sets up a beautiful Thanksgiving-themed scene at Chancellor Park. There are autumn-colored balloons, gorgeous bouquets of roses, and lovely changing leaves on the trees. Chance wants the whole thing when it comes to his relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway). They’ve openly discussed their desire to settle down together and start a family, but they hadn’t made any decisions regarding marriage so far.

When Abby arrives, she’s surprised simply because she isn’t expecting a proposal. Chance tells Abby that he wants her by his side forever. He believes that they will have a wonderful love and life will be an adventure together. Chance is realistic enough to know that things won’t always be easy, but neither he nor Abby realizes how quickly they will get to the hard part. Y&R spoilers hint that Chance ends up stepping in the way when somebody is gunning for Adam (Mark Grossman). However, before that, Chance asks Abby to give him a life-changing answer, and she gladly says yes.

Y&R viewers seem thrilled to see another couple of the soap opera get engaged and begin preparing to say “I do.” The clip received nearly 23,000 views on Instagram and more than 3,000 “likes” in the first hour after the post. Nearly 200 fans also took the time to leave a comment, with many expressing their delight and hoping that the duo has a positive future.

“I hope the writers make these two the happily ever after couple of daytime! I love them together. It will be nice to see happily ever after rather than lying, cheating, and divorce!” gushed one fan.

“OMG, how romantic. Chance is so fine. Finally, Abby gets a love life!” a second viewer chimed in.

“Yes, it’s about time. I adore them together. He is better than any she has been with!!” wrote a third follower, who added several red hearts.

Not everyone felt good about the couple, though. A few people expressed their doubts about Abby and Chance’s future.

“Something about this relationship doesn’t sit right with me. Maybe because I never liked Abby,” a naysayer replied.

A few people also mentioned men from Abby’s past whom they missed or liked better, like Stitch (Sean Carrigan).