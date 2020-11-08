Joe Biden Delivers Victory Speech: ‘I Pledge To Be A President Who Seeks Not To Divide, But Unify’

On Saturday evening, Democrat Joe Biden delivered his victory speech, pledging to unite a divided nation, CNN reported.

Speaking before an audience of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden thanked the American people for their support, vowing to represent all Americans once he assumes the presidency.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, but only sees the United States.”

After thanking those who voted for him, Biden addressed President Donald Trump’s supporters.

“I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance. This is the time to heal America,” Biden said.

The Democrat then returned to the central theme of his campaign.

“I sought this office to rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again,” he stated.

As CSPAN correspondent Craig Caplan reported via Twitter, Biden also discussed policy, revealing that he will announce a special coronavirus task force on Monday.

The advisers, Biden explained, will help turn his plan to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic into reality.

As CNN noted, Sen. Kamala Harris spoke before Biden. She praised the former Delaware senator for shattering a glass ceiling by selecting a woman of color as his running mate. She also invoked the legacy of late civil rights icon John Lewis, thanking the American people for voting in record numbers.

While the two Democrats were delivering their speeches, thousands of Americans took to the streets to mark the end of Trump’s presidency.

Biden and Harris delivered their remarks after being declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election by virtually all major news organizations, which made the announcement after it became clear that Trump has no path to victory.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Trump has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud.

In a Saturday statement, the commander-in-chief said that the election is “far from over,” announcing legal action. His campaign hired a team of lawyers to look into alleged irregularities in battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

According to The Washington Post, Biden plans to act quickly on his priorities once sworn into office. He will reportedly sign a series of executive orders, undoing some of the Trump administration’s signature policies.

Those familiar with Biden’s plans said that he will rejoin the Paris climate accords and the World Health Organization, repeal Trump’s ban on travel from Muslim-majority countries and address the status of “dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as children.