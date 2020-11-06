Donald Trump Reportedly Considering ‘Victory’ Rally, Allies May Recruit Ivanka To Break The News He Lost

Donald Trump’s allies are reportedly considering recruiting his daughter to help break the news that he lost the election, all while the president mulls over the idea of holding a victory rally.

As The Daily Mail noted, Trump’s team has been struggling with how they would need to tell him that he has lost the race and that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be replacing him in the White House. He had publicly declared victory in the hours after voting closed, and others close to him have echoed his unfounded claims of voter fraud. He is even considering plans to hold a “victory” rally to celebrate what he believes will be a second term in office, the report claimed.

Trump did something similar after his surprising win in the 2016 race, holding a series of events in the weeks after Election Day in key battleground states that went for him as well as some deep-red states. He continued to hold campaign events shortly after taking office.

CNN reported that those close to Trump have grown worried that it may take an intervention to convince him that he had indeed lost the race.

“Trump’s allies have grown concerned that someone is going to have to reckon with the President that his time in office is potentially coming to an end, though they have not decided who should be the one to do it,” the report noted. “There has been talk of potentially Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump doing so, sources said.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

There was no sign that Trump planned to give up, however. As The Inquisitr reported, those close to him believe that he has no plans to concede the contest, even if it becomes clear that Biden has won.

The Biden campaign has spoken out about the reports as well, hinting that he is not worried about whether Trump would be willing to accept an apparent defeat and move out of the White House when his time has come. Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the campaign, said they have faith in the voting process and the transition that would follow if they are proven to be the winner. That includes physically removing a reluctant president from the Washington, D.C., premises if needed.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election,” he said in a statement, via The Independent. “And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”