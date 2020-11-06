Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Aren’t Selling When On The Cover Of Magazines,’ Publisher Says

A number of royal watchers have started to reveal that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had once been considered two of the biggest superstars in the royal family, are suffering from a decline in popularity that has translated to poor magazine sales.

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, explained in a recent Royally Obsessed podcast that she had even stopped featuring the duke and duchess on the cover of her publication because they did not often entice buyers, per The Daily Mail.

“We stopped having Harry and Meghan on the cover a while ago,” she said. “It just wasn’t selling, the magazine wasn’t selling when they were on the cover.”

“I would like to have them on the cover but it just doesn’t seem to work. I find that weird and interesting.”

The royal reporter said that she was not the only publisher that had noticed a massive drop in the Sussexes’ popularity

“HELLO! magazine actually told me the same thing. Obviously there are some beautiful pictures of them,” she added.

Seward suggested that their inability to sell publications was likely correlated with their poor approval ratings from the British public, which was highlighted in a recent survey on the royals. According to the YouGov poll, Prince Harry had just a one percent approval rating, while the former Suits actress suffered from an abysmal score of -26.

Seward also claimed that she believed the duo were facing a backlash because they complained about their positions and left the United Kingdom, despite the fact that many citizens in the country felt as if the couple had been given enormous privileges.

“The perception is that he was pretty lucky to be where he was in the first place……He wants to take advantage of all that but not put in the hard work on the other side. I think that is the perception,” she said.

That said, the podcast’s co-host Roberta Fiorito claimed that she believed that the duke and duchess were becoming even more popular in the United States, especially after moving to the California enclave of Santa Barbara. Since then, Harry and Meghan have landed a lucrative Netflix deal in addition to appearing in numerous Time videos.

