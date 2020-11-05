Fox News ‘Not Wavering’ On Call That Joe Biden Won Arizona Despite Tightening Race

Fox News is standing by its decision to call the Arizona race in favor of Joe Biden, even as the network comes under fire and newly counted ballots have shown the numbers between the two continue to tighten.

The cable network was among the first to call Arizona for Biden, announcing hours after the close of polls that the former vice president would come out ahead in the key battleground state. The decision was met with controversy and even garnered some pushback from Trump and other top Republicans, but anchor Chris Wallace said on Thursday that the network was “not wavering” and still is declaring the Democratic candidate the winner there.

Chris Wallace: "I did check in with our decision desk earlier today & they're not wavering — they say that our call on Arizona is right, which puts him at 264. And if Biden wins any of the 3 states [NV, GA, or PA] … he goes over the top." pic.twitter.com/OyCvLytGxX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2020

As Wallace pointed out, the win in Arizona would mean that the Democrat only needs to win one of the remaining battlegrounds yet to be determined — Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada — in order to cross the 270 electoral vote threshold and win the White House.

The Associated Press, which had also called Arizona for Biden, reported on Thursday that there were still roughly 450,000 votes to be counted, with the number dropping as the day goes on. The Democratic candidate maintained a 2.35 percentage point lead at the time, with an advantage of close to 68,000 votes. Most of the ballots remaining came from Maricopa County, the most populous area of Arizona and home to the city of Phoenix.

“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

As Vanity Fair reported, Trump and many of his allies were upset at Fox News for the early decision in Arizona and that the president personally called owner Rupert Murdoch to “scream” and demand a retraction. The report noted that they refused to go back on the assessment, and the call has stood even as new ballots were counted and the margin between the candidates grew thinner.

Other media outlets have held off in calling the key battleground, waiting until all the counting has completed or until the data shows signs of an insurmountable lead.

Vanity Fair went on to note that there had been simmering animosity between Murdoch and the president, with Trump complaining to the Fox News owner about polling that showed him losing in the race. It added that Murdoch has been telling associates that he believed the Republican would lose the election.