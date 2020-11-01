Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Baby Bump In Wild ‘Grinch’ Halloween Costume, Husband Jax Plays Dog Max

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star rocked a furry green costume, while her man posed as her canine sidekick.

Brittany Cartwright was all green for Halloween. The Vanderpump Rules star, ho recently announced she is expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor, dressed up as the iconic Dr. Seuss character, The Grinch, for a Halloween bash at pal Stassi Schroeder’s Hollywood Hills home on Saturday.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram page, the mom-to-be showed off her expanding up as she posed in a green-colored leotard with fur-trimmed sleeves and furry pom-poms on the front, dark green tights, a kilt-like coverup, and a Santa hat. Brittany also rocked picture-perfect green face makeup, and her eyebrows were on point with extra makeup to give her a Grinch-worthy scowl.

In a second snap, Brittany’s husband of one year was on his knees while dressed in a brown sweatsuit and mangled dog ears as he played Max, the Grinch’s trusty sidekick.

In the caption to the post, Brittany referenced her outfit with a quote from the live-action 2000 movie, How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

Brittany’s post received more than 67,000 likes and a slew of comments from fans. Some describe the Kentucky beauty as “Grinch Goals.”

“Omg you won Halloween!! So GREAT,” one fan wrote.

“This is…. incredible! Thank you for embracing your body through pregnancy and rocking it. I love this so much,” another added.

“Girl, you are in serious need of a good waxing!!!” a third fan joked of Brittany’s furry look.

“OBSESSED WITH THIS!!!! Jax as the pup YES!!!” another fan chimed in.

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Jax has been in the dog house with Brittany many times in the past, so his canine-themed costume was definitely appropriate.

Other commenters noted that this could be Jax and Brittany’s last “couples” costume because they will become a “trio” next year with the arrival of their baby boy in April.

While they could have dressed as any famous duo for Stassi’s spooky bash, it does seem that The Grinch has a special place in Brittany’s heart.

Last year, she even compared her husband Jax to the Dr. Seuss character after he took to Instagram to offer to pay for Christmas trees for some of his social media followers who couldn’t afford to buy one.

“We were getting some very sad stories and so he was like, ‘Why don’t we buy a couple of Christmas trees?’ … and I just love the fact that he thought about it,” Brittany told E! News last December. “It’s like the Grinch whose heart grows three sizes. I’m so proud of him for even thinking about it and he’s not stopping.”