Madame Tussauds Threw Donald Trump’s Wax Figure In The Trash As ‘Preparatory Measure’ Ahead Of Election Day

Madame Tussauds removed a wax figure of Donald Trump from its show floor in Germany as a “preparatory measure” — and initially put it straight in the trash.

As People magazine reported, the Berlin wax museum wheeled away the figure representing the 74-year-old American president ahead of Election Day. Video showed employees wheeling it away in a trash bin alongside bags of garbage and signs with some of his favorite slogans, including “You are fired!” and “Fake News!”

A museum official said they were preparing in case the Republican does not win a second term. Polls have shown his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, pulling ahead both in national polling and in a series of key battleground states. Biden has even pulled ahead in some traditional Republican strongholds like Georgia and has been polling even with Trump in normally deep-red Texas.

In case Trump is not able to overcome the polls and the surge in early voting, the attraction is getting a jump on moving his figure out from their show floor.

“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States,” the organization’s marketing manager, Orkide Yalcindag, told Reuters. “We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure.”

The decision could reflect the feelings of the German people. A poll released this week found that Europeans overwhelmingly support Biden ahead of Election Day. As Newsweek reported, the survey of 11,000 residents across five countries — Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Great Britain — found that Trump had just single-digit support in four of them. In Germany, only 8 percent of people said they would support Trump if they could vote in the American election.

This is not the first time that Madame Tussauds has drawn attention for removing some of its statues. As The Inquisitr reported, the popular attraction decided to remove the figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal section of its floor after the pair announced that they were taking a step back from their duties with the family and would be moving away from England. The decision came under fire and led to some viral attention on social media, though the organization released a statement saying they were simply reflecting their new status within the family.

“From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set… to mirror their ‘progressive new role within the Royal institution,’ ” the museum said in a statement.