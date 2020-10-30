Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Furious’ He And Meghan Markle Were Pushed Aside In Commonwealth Day Service

Prince Harry was reportedly “furious” after he learned he and Megan Markle were not going to participate in the final royal engagement — the procession at the Commonwealth Day service. The claim stems from author Robert Lacey and his book Battle of Brothers, The Daily Express reported.

“When Harry heard that he and Meghan were to be so graphically shunted aside on this final appearance, he was furious,” he wrote. “The subservience of a ‘spare’ – one of the basic reasons for this very sad parting of the ways – could not have been more strikingly illustrated.”

As noted by Lacey, the traditional service involves senior royals following the Queen through the Westminster Abbey. While Prince William and Kate Middleton were scheduled for the walk, Harry and Markle were reportedly told they would be quietly escorted to their seats alone by aides. According to the author, the decision made the status difference between each couple apparent to the public.

Nevertheless, the writer claimed that William allegedly changed the plans last-minute and skipped the service.

“He and Kate would be quite happy, he declared, to skip the procession and to take their places without ceremony in the congregation alongside Harry and Uncle Edward.”

One source close to the Sussexes claimed that the decision to snub Harry and Meghan was made with a clear intention in mind.

“They purposefully chose not to put them in the procession and not to be welcoming,” the source said. “It was most unpleasant.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The conflict within the royal family has reportedly been brewing for some time. As The Inquisitr reported, William was allegedly so upset about his brother and wife’s secretive handling of the birth of their child, Archie, that he and Kate did not visit the nephew for more than a week. Conversely, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Phillip, and Camilla Parker Bowles all visited the newborn shortly after his return from the hospital.

Harry and Meghan’s decision ran contrary to the royal tradition. Typically, royals allow the public a chance to view their newborns within a few hours of their birth. The pair opted to instead have their child at Portland Hospital and returned to Windsor Castle without revealing Archie to the public.

According to Lacey, Harry’s issues with the royal family have been present for decades. Per The Daily Express, the Duke of Sussex allegedly felt he took the brunt of the blame for “everything” in the family and was dissatisfied and resentful of his role in the ancestry from a young age.