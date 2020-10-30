Hunter Biden Facing FBI Investigation For Money Laundering, Report Claims

The FBI has opened an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates for suspicion of money laundering, a new report claims.

Sinclair Broadcast Group reported that officials from the Department of Justice confirmed that the FBI opened a criminal investigation into the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden and his associates last year. The investigation is ongoing, the story added.

The news outlet went on to claim that Joe Biden was aware of business dealings that Hunter was pursuing outside the United States.

“Sinclair investigative reporter James Rosen has also spoken with a central witness in these allegations, which suggests that former vice president Joe Biden knew more than he has acknowledged about his son’s overseas dealings,” the outlet claimed.

The news agency went on to quote Tony Bobulinksi, a former associate of Hunter Biden who said that his father was aware that his son took payments from companies in Ukraine and China, suggesting that the former vice president had some involvement. The Democratic candidate has denied these claims, saying during the second presidential debate that he has never taken any money from foreign sources.

Hunter Biden has become a target for many on the right in the closing weeks of the presidential election, with The New York Post publishing a report based on information allegedly taken from a laptop connected to him. The newspaper claimed that the laptop showed the younger Biden using the connection to his father — who at the time was vice president — to boost his own pay related to a Ukrainian business. The story also claimed that the laptop contained salacious video and images.

Ng Han Guan / Getty Images

The newspaper has come under sharp scrutiny, with critics saying that the information is not verified and that some of the allegations appear to be disinformation. Others have criticized Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which has come under fire in the past for controversial broadcasting decisions including airing an ad that showed a picture of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez burning.

The media watchdog group Media Matters for America took on the recent reports, claiming the media conglomerate was lifting up unverified information on Hunter Biden. The organization noted that the company has produced nine different stories on Hunter Biden’s business dealings since the initial story from the New York Post based on what it called “dubious allegations peddled by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.” The reports have aired at least 311 times across the company’s local television stations, the organization added.