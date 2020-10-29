Gretchen Whitmer Kidnap Plotter Also Wanted To Kill Donald Trump & Had ‘Hit List’ Of Multiple Politicians

The Federal Bureau of Investigations have revealed in a new affidavit that the ringleader behind a group that had plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had also wanted to attack other politicians — including President Donald Trump.

As was reported by The Detroit News, the affidavit including details surrounding the social media accounts of Barry Croft, one of six men charged in federal court with conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer and kill any police officers protecting her.

The accounts were filled with vitriol against a number of governmental figures and often included violent imagery, including nooses. Though it was previously believed that Croft and his companions had only targeted Whitmer, the new data reported that the group had several figures in this crossfire.

Much of this was rooted in a distrust of the United States in general, and officials from both sides of the aisle received their share of attention. In one post, Croft said that he wanted to “hang” Trump. Another upload revealed plans to kill South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican.

However, liberal politicians were more often the focus, with intense hatred aimed blue figures such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. In addition, Croft espoused some bigoted views as well, particularly against Muslims.

“Which governor is going to end up dragged off and hung for treason first? It’s really a spin the bottle match at this point, and I’m sure a few mayors are in the running,” read one update on Croft’s Facebook.

“It certainly looks like what you would expect from a typical anti-government extremist ideology where, to them, anyone who represents the government is inherently a bad actor and someone acting in bad faith,” Lewis said.

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

The distrust of the government did not just mean those in the political sphere. In fact, authorities were first warned about the group after a plot to assassinate police officers.

“At the time, the FBI interviewed a member of the militia group who was concerned about the group’s plans to target and kill police officers, and that person agreed to become a (confidential human source),” the affidavit explained.

Croft and his five co-plotters have since been charged with conspiracy to kidnap. Fourteen others have been charged with crimes in state and federal courts in connection to the plot.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the president has faced criticism by the media over the foiled kidnapping event, with some claiming that he had fueled the flames of violence and revolt.