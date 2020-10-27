‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer Features The Return Of Bayside Sweethearts Zack & Kelly

The high school sweeties are now California's first couple.

Saved By the Bell fans are reacting to the first full-length trailer for the reboot of the classic teen TV sitcom.

In a new teaser dropped on the official Peacock YouTube channel, the long-awaited return of Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) finally took place.

In the two-minute clip for the Peacock Original series, fans got confirmation that the Bayside High sweethearts are still together and now have a son who attends their alma mater. In a more surprising twist, Zack was also revealed to be the Governor of California in a pandemic-free world as he and his wife — aka the first lady of California –made an epic entrance into The Max.

The trailer also featured Elizabeth Berkley’s character Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez’ A.C. Slater as Bayside employees. Noticeably missing from the original sitcom were Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) and Dustin Diamond (Screech), but there were plenty of new faces on the cast, including Mitchell Hoog, who plays Zacks’s pitting image son, Mac Morris.

The series also stars John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman, as well as a new class of mischievous kids played by Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

Veteran math teacher Mr. Dewey (Patrick Thomas O’Brien) also made a cameo in the sneak peek clip.

The sneak peek also featured a pitstop at the gang’s after-school diner hangout with Max himself (Ed Alonzo) showing the tricks – or cheese – he had up his sleeve. The OG Bayside bunch was also seen taking the stage as their retro band Zack Attack to play their signature song, “Friends Forever.”

Even new principal Toddman was excited to see the old gang back. At one point he was shown telling a student, “I don’t care about your dad Spencer! I just care about Zack and Kelly!”

In the comments section, viewers of the original NBC sitcom reacted to the revival trailer with mixed reviews.

“Not gonna lie, when ‘Friends Forever’ started playing, I got goosebumps,” one fan wrote.

“This looks more like Degrassi/Glee all put in one it’s going to be disappointing, ” another predicted.

“Saved by the Bell had a very humble innocent feel to it. This feels the complete opposite of that,” another chimed in.

“Since I saw Kelly and Zack I’m officially on board lol,” a fourth fan added.

Fans will be able to really grade the Saved by the Bell reboot starting November 25 when it is available for streaming on Peacock.