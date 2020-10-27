‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Kate, Kevin & Kyle Are Welcomed To The World In Season Premiere

This Is Us addresses the birth of Kate, Kevin, and Kyle during the Season 4 premiere. The Big Three will look back on their lives and celebrate their 40th birthday at the family cabin, where they recall their unconventional beginnings. Kevin, Kate, and Randall, along with Rebecca, reflect on their tight familial unit and how much Jack had to do with keeping their bond secure.

Kevin and Randall were not on speaking terms following their verbal blowout at the close of last season when Kevin told his brother that the worst day of his life was when their parents brought him home. Reportedly, as the episode unfolds, the characters find a way back to one another, and they look back on the unforgettable moments of their lives.

Fans recall that it was on Jack’s 36th birthday that Rebecca’s water broke and the couple made a trip to the hospital where they welcomed their babies into the world. People Magazine reported that viewers will get a closer look at that pivotal moment in their lives during the two-hour premiere episode titled “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2.”

Maarten de Boer / NBC

Spoiler Alert: The following is part of the dialogue that will occur tonight during the series premiere of This Is Us, reported the aforementioned publication.

“Water’s broken, let’s go have some babies,” says Jack.

“You have their going home outfits?” says Rebecca.

Jack responds, “Oh yeah, three onesies, locked and loaded.”

Viewers were made aware in earlier seasons of the tragedy that occurred during the birth of the triplets. Kyle was stillborn. A grieving Rebecca was later persuaded by Jack to adopt a little boy that was abandoned by his father at a fire station and dropped off at the hospital. In subsequent scenes, Randall, the third child, wore the yellow onesie that was meant for the couple’s late son.

NBC

The episode will also address the issue of Jack’s facial hair, as reported by People. Jack will ask Rebecca if she wants him to shave his beard, and she will reply in the negative. She will tell her husband she loves his beard and asks him never to have a mustache or goatee, which fans know is just what he sports as the couple’s children enter their teenage years.

Series creator Dan Fogelman told People at the close of Season 4 that something big would occur as the show begins its new installments but did not reveal any secrets as to what characters would be affected. He also shared his excitement over what he called a “rebirth” for the show’s core characters as their stories are further explored.