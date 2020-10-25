‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Sam Has Big Halloween Plans, But Jason’s Mind Is Elsewhere

A new sneak peek for Monday’s General Hospital reveals that Sam will be questioning Jason over what she thinks will be a mob war happening soon. Things are certainly becoming quite intense in Port Charles with Cyrus Renault acting smug in front of everyone and threatening whomever he pleases. The couple will sit down together the week of October 26, but it may not be as productive as Sam would like it to be.

As seen in the new clip that ABC posted, Sam is all about making Halloween plans with their kids, Danny and Scout, and possibly Jake. She gets excited talking to Jason about it. She wants to get the family together to carve pumpkins and decorate their place, as well as see the kids in their costumes. However, Jason seemed to put a damper on her plans. After she suggested doing it on Wednesday, Jason told her that he will try to make it. That didn’t seem to go over well with Sam.

She has been trying her hardest to find time to spend together, but the whole Cyrus situation has demanded his complete attention. Sam wondered if a mob war was at hand, but Jason assures her that they have everything under control. He just needs to be ready if anything happens with Brando and Cyrus.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

In the middle of their tense conversation, Spinelli walks up. He wonders if he arrived at the wrong time, but it’s likely that he will be invited to sit with them. According to General Hospital spoilers by SheKnows Soaps, Spinelli will be more determined than ever to expose Peter August for who he really is. Jason and Sam know all about it as well and the three of them will probably be discussing Maxie’s fiancé.

Jason, Sam, and Spinelli aren’t the only ones who are more than ready to take Peter down. Robert Scorpio is not quiet about his hate for him. There is one more person who will be setting his sights on Peter, and that is Dante Falconeri. On Monday’s General Hospital, Maxie will get an earful from Dante about the man she is planning to marry.

Spinelli is anxious to nab Peter before that happens. That is yet another thing that will keep Jason’s focus away from Sam and their family. Sam is obviously worried about their family’s safety, as seen in the clip, while Jason tries to balance time with his loved ones and his dangerous job.

Many General Hospital fans are hoping to see this popular soap couple together in the next few days, but there may be more danger ahead before that happens.