WWE News: Top Superstar Teases Retirement: ‘This Is My Last Run As A Full-Time Superstar’

During his appearance on last night’s episode of Talking Smack, by way of Sportskeeda, WWE superstar Daniel Bryan revealed that his time as an in-ring performer is coming to an end.

In the interview, Bryan put over some of the younger stars on the roster. However, toward the end of the segment, he opened up about his in-ring days coming to an end.

“I haven’t said anything about this but in my mind, this is kind of my last run. This is my last run as a full-time superstar. It’s not really a scoop. I think you can feel it even in just the way I approach things in the way my mentality is as far as my view towards younger people and that kind of stuff.”

As documented by WrestleTalk, Bryan also revealed that he’s willing to put over the newer generation since he’s in his twilight years as a full-time wrestler. The leader of the “Yes Movement” said that some veterans have been selfish in the past, but he doesn’t plan on adopting that mindset.

The former World Champion believes that he’s lost his step. On top of that, he recently became a father, and he wants to spend more time around his family.

Bryan only recently returned to television after spending most of the pandemic at home. His matches have been more sporadic too, though he does appear to be getting set for a tag team run with Kevin Owens on Friday Night SmackDown.

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time, however. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he recently transitioned into a backstage role by contributing to the blue brand’s creative team.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, Bryan has stated that he plans to retire from in-ring competition after his current contract expires. For now, he appears to be gaining some experience as a writer before it becomes a potential full-time gig.

While the superstar wants to put over up and coming talent in the ring, he’s also used his creative influence to elevate underutilized performers in 2020. Drew Gulak, who had a program with the former World Champion earlier this year, is a notable example.

Bryan also appears to be focused on retiring on his own terms. He made a miraculous comeback in 2018 after being forced to temporarily retire due to injury in 2016. The performer had unfinished business upon his return, but his recent comments suggested that he’s content to hang up his boots soon.