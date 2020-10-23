Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Britt Faces Questions From Jordan

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers hint that viewers may learn something new about Dr. Britt Westbourne. She’ll cross paths with police commissioner Jordan Ashford, and apparently, the PCPD head will have some questions for the new GH chief of staff that could have big implications.

Ever since Britt suddenly breezed back into town and took over as the chief of staff at General Hospital, fans have wondered if there was more to this return. She suggested that this was just the right job opportunity at the right time. However, some viewers have wondered if there was some hidden connection between Britt and mobster Cyrus Renault.

General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that may be the case. Apparently, Jordan will learn of some sort of connection that exists between Britt and Cyrus. Is the doctor an ally of the mobster’s? Is she truly unconnected to Cyrus, but being used by him?

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that Britt will be sitting at the bar at the Metro Court when Jordan approaches her. Britt will teasingly wonder if she’s under arrest, and Jordan does look fairly serious.

Viewers will have to tune in to see what is on Jordan’s mind as she approaches Britt. Will she specifically try to find out if Britt has a previous tie to Cyrus, or could she stumble upon some information unwittingly?

Britt certainly has done plenty of shady things in the past, so it wouldn’t be all that shocking to find out she was colluding with Cyrus in some way. Whatever the connection is there, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Cyrus will continue to pursue other avenues of staking his claim on Port Charles as well.

Cyrus previously approached Julian about buying Charlie’s Pub. So far, Julian has refused, but General Hospital teasers suggest that the mob boss may try again.

The sneak peek shows Cyrus telling Julian that he’ll find the offer impossible to turn down. Sam watches this with a skeptical expression on her face, and Julian doesn’t appear terribly pleased to be having this conversation.

General Hospital teasers also reveal that Julian will receive a threatening postcard during Friday’s show. Will this be related to Nelle’s letter about Julian’s misdeeds that she sent to Ryan?

Next week, Nikolas will make Julian an offer of some sort. This probably somehow connects to Ava’s request for a divorce and Ryan’s demands, as well as to Nik’s growing romantic feelings for his wife. It could certainly make for an interesting partnership if Nikolas and Julian were to align forces in some way.

Is there more to Britt’s return to Port Charles than she’s previously revealed? What does Cyrus have in mind when it comes to Julian? General Hospital spoilers signal that there may be some intriguing surprises coming up with these storylines and fans will be anxious to see how it all plays out.