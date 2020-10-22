‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Chelsea Draws A Line

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 23, tease that Chelsea is fed up with Adam’s behavior, and she lets him know. Meanwhile, Rey and Sharon set a date for their wedding. Finally, Amanda and Devon spend an evening together after their respective breakups.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has tried hard to keep her family intact, but Adam (Mark Grossman) hasn’t made it easy. According to SheKnows Soaps, Chelsea puts him on notice, but he may not be willing to hear her. When she hears Adam making comments about being the right man for Sharon (Sharon Case), Chelsea realizes she’s had enough of his nonsense. She lets him know that she is not interested in sticking around and being treated like his second choice. Things get serious very quickly, and Chelsea chooses to pack her bags and leave. She dumps Adam.

Although Adam slings some strong words at Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) about Sharon, Rey is unmoved. He believes that Sharon loves him and is ready to make a stronger commitment to her. They’ve already agreed to marry, but now Rey decides it is time to make things official, especially since Adam has made himself pretty clear.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Rey has a best man in Nick (Joshua Morrow), and now he decides to spring for an engagement ring. Rey presents it to Sharon, and they decide to set a date for their big day so they can begin their new life together. The happy couple decides that the perfect time to start anew with Sharon’s good health is the new year. Sharon and Rey decide to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve. It’s the perfect date to move forward with a fresh start.

Things with Devon (Bryton James), Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) haven’t gone so smoothly lately. Although Devon tried hard to reassure Elena about his feelings for her, she never could accept that he didn’t look at Amanda and see another chance with his late wife, Hilary. Her insecurities went so deep that Elena ended up having an affair with Devon’s cousin and her co-worker, Nate (Sean Dominic). Now Devon and Elena are broken up, and so are Amanda and Nate.

Although Nate admitted that he wants more from Elena, she’s determined not to move forward with any relationship with him. She quits the clinic, leaving him devastated.

However, any thoughts that Elena might have had of smoothing things over with Devon may go up in flames when he and Amanda spend a fun evening together. Their time together isn’t romantic, but things take a strange turn when she gets some surprising information about her and Hilary’s mom.