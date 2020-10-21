Barack Obama Reportedly Finds Donald Trump’s Presidency ‘Completely And Utterly Reprehensible’

Barack Obama allegedly has strong feelings about Donald Trump’s presidency and its focus on dismantling policies from the former president’s administration, The Hill reported.

“He finds this presidency completely and utterly reprehensible,” a source close to Obama said.

The news comes as Obama hits the campaign trail on Wednesday in Philadelphia to offer his support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Per The Hill, Obama is expected to use a significant amount of his time attacking Trump and convincing Americans that the country cannot afford a second term under the Republican firebrand.

“President Obama understands more intensely than anyone what’s at stake this election as Donald Trump has systematically attacked his legacy every day since taking office nearly four years ago,” said strategist Joel Payne.

Other strategists echoed Payne and pointed to the time on the road as a window of opportunity for Obama to defend his legacy.

“It’s already been under severe attack by Republicans and likely couldn’t survive another four years of Trump,” said strategist Eddie Vale, who pointed to the Trump administration’s roll-back of environmental and health care policies.

Although Obama has mostly stayed away from injecting himself into Biden’s presidential campaign, he has spoken out in crucial moments and broken with presidential tradition by attacking Trump and his GOP campaign. As reported by NPR, he used his Democratic National Convention speech to warn of Trump’s purported threat not just to the United States but to democracy as a whole.

“Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before,” he said.

When Obama delivered Congressman John Lewis’ eulogy in July, he used his time to indirectly refer to the Trump administration’s alleged attacks on the credibility of the election and paralleled this attack to the late lawmaker’s civil rights legacy.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Per CNN, longtime Obama adviser David Axelrod claimed that the Democrat was likely planning to adhere to the unspoken rule of avoiding involvement in the politics of his predecessor prior to the 2016 election.

“I think that was his plan, but Trump changed that plan,” Axelrod said.

According to the political consultant, the former president does not view the battle in the context of a “personal grudge.”

“He views it as an existential matter for the country and for democracy,” Axelrod said.

As The Inquisitr reported, Obama recently slammed Trump’s calls for his indictment and accused him of attempting to politicize the U.S. criminal justice system. He also noted that the head of state’s claims had been rejected by Attorney General William Barr.