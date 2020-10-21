Pope Francis Calls For Civil Unions For Same-Sex Couples: ‘They’re Children Of God’

Pope Francis has officially endorsed “civil unions” for same-sex couples, in a significant departure from his predecessors and Catholic teaching.

The Catholic Church, in its official teaching, has never supported gay marriage. As The Associated Press wrote, the Vatican maintains that gay individuals must be treated with respect, but that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered.”

He made the comments, which are a significant departure from Vatican law and his predecessors, in a documentary directed by Evgeny Afineevsky about the life and work of Pope Francis.

“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family,” he said in a sit-down interview for the film, which premiered on Wednesday as part of the Rome Film Festival.

“They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or made miserable over it. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the pope continued.

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as a preferable alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions since being elected pope in 2013.

The documentary Francesco explores the issues Francis holds close to his heart, including poverty, migration, racial and income inequality, and the environment. It also shows him encouraging two gay men to raise their children in a parish church.

As pope, he hasn’t always been so progressive on the topic of LGBT rights.

In 2013, the Pope said that legally equating same-sex relationships to heterosexual marriages would be “an anthropological regression”, per the BBC.

He also said that children could be “affected” if same-sex couples were allowed to adopt, claiming that “every person needs a male father and a female mother that can help them shape their identity.”

In 2014 it was reported that Pope Francis had endorsed civil unions for same-sex partners in an interview, but the Holy See’s press office denied this.

Then in 2018, Pope Francis said he was “worried” about homosexuality in the clergy, which he called “a serious matter.”

The Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest who has been at the forefront in pushing the church to build bridges with the LGBT community, praised the pope’s comments as “a major step forward.”

“The Pope’s speaking positively about civil unions also sends a strong message to places where the church has opposed such laws,” Martin tweeted on Wednesday.

Over one billion Catholics worldwide take their spiritual guidance from Pope Francis, according to the BBC.