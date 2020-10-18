Donald Trump Jr. Calls On His Father To ‘Break Up’ FBI, Slams Joe & Hunter Biden

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. ripped into the Biden family.

Speaking with Sunday Morning Futures anchor Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump’s eldest son argued that some of the most powerful institutions in the country are colluding to help the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win on November 3.

“The swamp, social media, mainstream media, they want Biden to win, even though it’s likely that Biden is probably the most compromised person in the history of American politics.”

Trump Jr. then went on to argue that the scandals involving the Democratic nominee’s son, Hunter, are being ignored by Democratic politicians and members of the press.

“Everything that the Democrats and the media, and I group them as one and the same at this point… everything that they hoped and prayed I was doing, that they made me testify for 30 hours for, that they said I had committed treason doing, Hunter Biden was actually doing,” he said.

The businessman also accused the FBI of improperly handling evidence related to Hunter Biden, asserting that his father should make radical changes to the bureau if he wins re-election.

“When Donald Trump wins, he has to break up the highest levels of the FBI,” he said.

Republican lawmakers have made similar allegations, taking aim at FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Notably, in a formal letter, Sen. Ron Johnson of Minnesota called on the director to either confirm or deny details regarding a laptop that supposedly belonged to Hunter Biden.

Johnson said that a computer repairman contacted his committee claiming that the younger Biden left a computer at his business, and then turned over the device to the bureau. The senator argued that the public deserves to know whether this is true or not.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, documents found on the laptop were subsequently given to The New York Post by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. They allegedly prove that the younger Biden made deals with Ukrainian oligarchs by selling access to his father.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The president and his allies have seized on these allegations, accusing the Bidens of corruption.

Trump Jr. has repeatedly accused Hunter Biden of benefiting from nepotism. But, as New York Magazine pointed out, Trump Jr. has also cashed in on his connections. For instance, the Republican National Committee purchased thousands of copies of his latest book.

According to a recent report from The Telegraph, Trump Jr. has emerged as an important political figure on the right, and some see him as his father’s natural successor.