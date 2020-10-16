Woman Who Complimented Donald Trump’s Smile During Town Hall Says She’s Voting For Joe Biden

A town hall audience member who garnered some viral fame for her praise of Donald Trump’s smile said his good looks still aren’t enough to get her to vote for him.

During Trump’s live event on NBC on Thursday, Florida voter and registered Republican Paulette Dale stole some of the spotlight with her praise of his looks before launching into her question. Dale told the president, “You’re so handsome when you smile,” which appeared to make him blush in return.

She went on to ask him about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but many were struck by her praise. The Miami New Times caught up with her after the event and delved deeper into her feelings on Trump. As the report noted, she appeared to borrow a line from the Broadway play Hamilton in referencing the Aaron Burr character’s advice to Alexander Hamilton.

“I wish he would smile more and talk less,” she said, adding that he “steps in it every time he opens his mouth.”

Voter to President Trump at #TrumpTownHall: “You’re so handsome when you smile." pic.twitter.com/KgJThAtAQg — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020

Dale went on to say that while she was impressed with his pearly whites, she wasn’t so keen on Trump himself.

“I think the man has a nice smile. However, I’m not a fan,” she said.

She also criticized Trump for being combative and for not believing in science, saying that was a big concern for her. She was also dismayed at how he claimed to know more than military generals and public health experts, saying she believes Biden will instead listen to experts in his administration.

The town hall itself was controversial, as NBC scheduled it after Trump had dropped out of the second presidential debate, which had been scheduled for the same night. Joe Biden said he would still have moved forward, but held his own town hall on ABC that aired at the same time as Trump’s broadcast. Many called on NBC to reschedule the event, but the network went ahead with it anyway.

