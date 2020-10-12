Prince Harry’s Attitude Is ‘Impulsive,’ He Should Take His Brother William’s ‘Measured’ Approach, Author Says

The advice comes on the heels of a video in which Harry and his wife, Meghan, urged Americans to vote.

Prince Harry would do well to take a page out of his brother William’s book and make more “measured” decisions in favor of his tendency to make “impulsive” ones, royal author Penny Junor said. Her remarks were in response to a video from weeks ago in which Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, appealed to Americans to vote in the November 3 presidential election.

Speaking to Sky News via The Daily Mail, Junor noted that the Duke of Sussex has a tendency to act without fully considering the consequences.

“Harry has always been impulsive and instinctive. And he’s just done things without really thinking them through,” she said.

By comparison, his brother William “has always been incredibly measured, incredibly self-contained.”

“He thinks everything through, possibly overthinks things,” she said of the Duke of Cambridge, adding that this is a quality that is what the British monarchy needs right now.

The source of the royal biographer’s concern is a video from a few weeks ago in which Meghan and Harry appeared. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple appeared in a Time magazine special honoring individuals who have had an impact on the world in the previous year. For the program, the two appeared in a video in which they encouraged Americans to vote on November 3, saying that the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been. The clip can be seen below.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Harry said in the piece.

Though the couple didn’t name any names in the clip, more than one person, on either side of the Atlantic, saw it as a thinly-veiled plea to vote Donald Trump out of office.

That’s proved problematic for Sussexes for several reasons, not the least of which is the fact that, traditionally, members of the royal family avoid discussing politics at all costs.

So incensed was Missouri politician Jason Smith called on the British government to strip the pair of their titles for violating the rule about getting into politics.

Similarly, Junor suggested that Meghan herself had political ambitions of her own, and that her zeal for power could hold her and Harry back from ever getting back in with the good graces of the Crown.

Trump himself, for his part, said that he is no fan of the duchess. And as for Harry, Trump wished him luck, saying that he was going to need it.