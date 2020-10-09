WWE Rumors: Reported Draft Plans For Roman Reigns And Drew McIntyre Revealed

The WWE Draft is set to commence on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, and fans and pundits alike are wondering which flagship program their favorite wrestlers will end up on. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Sportskeeda, it’s likely that Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will be kept apart.

According to the journalist, the fact they’re both World Champions on their current respective shows means that the company will probably keep them on opposing shows for the foreseeable future. However, he did speculate that the performers ending up on the same show is still a possibility.

“The key to these names is obviously McIntyre and Reigns. As the two brand champions, one would expect they would be put on different brands. It is possible they could end up on the same brand but then quickly switch one of the titles. Reigns losing right now would be a surprise and a bad idea. McIntyre losing to Randy Orton is obviously very much in play.”

As Meltzer noted, it’s possible that Orton will defeat McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Hell In a Cell. As The Inquisitr previously documented, it is believed that Orton could become the next titleholder in order to add higher stakes to his reported rubber match with Edge at WrestleMania 37.

As the Sportskeeda report speculated, a feud between Reigns and McIntyre would be an attraction. Perhaps officials want the two main eventers on the same show so Reigns has a formidable opponent after he’s done feuding with his cousin, Jey Uso.

McIntyre has defeated the majority of the heel superstars on Monday Night Raw, and there have been calls for the Scotsman to be put against fresh challengers. He’s held the title since WrestleMania 36 and officials might want to give him a change of direction.

Reigns is arguably the biggest heel in the company at the moment, while McIntyre is regarded as the top babyface. A feud between the pair makes sense from a storyline perspective, and it would undoubtedly draw money.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, AJ Styles and John Morisson are also reportedly set to move to Monday Night Raw during the Draft. Chelsea Green could also make her main roster debut, along with other wrestlers who previously competed on NXT.

The company hasn’t paid much attention to the brand rules throughout the pandemic, as some performers have competed on more than one show. Tonight’s event will be a reset of sorts.