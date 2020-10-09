‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, October 8: Quinn Devastated After Eric Unleashes Anger

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, October 10 features Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who wanted to make things right. He and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) discussed how nothing would ever come between them again, per SheKnows Soaps.

At the Forrester mansion, Eric Forrester (John McCook) fumed, as seen in the video below. Quinn was sorry and confessed that everything that he had heard was true. However, she justified her actions by claiming that she did not want to lose him. Eric yelled that she couldn’t justify what she had done. Quinn reminded him that Brooke had implored him to get rid of her. She had defended their marriage because Brooke did not respect her as his wife.

Eric was sorry that he had defended her. At the time, he had thought that she had changed from the person that she used to be. When Quinn continued to rant about Brooke, Eric said that he didn’t believe that she ever would change. He stated that she had destroyed their future and that she had crossed a line that he could not forgive. After telling Quinn he did not think that he would be able to look at her again, he walked out in anger. Quinn was devastated. She looked at the portrait and slowly sat on the sofa as she realized what she had done.

At Forrester Creations, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) received a call from Ridge who asked him to come to the Logan estate. Carter left Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) alone in the office while he went to see why Ridge called.

At Brooke’s house, Ridge updated him about how Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had sent the divorce papers from his phone. Brooke and Ridge wanted to know if they were still married. Carter said that if they could prove it, Ridge’s marriage to Shauna would be null and void. They discussed Carter’s relationship with Zoe. Ridge warned him to be careful and reminded him that the model had a past. After Carter left, a gleeful Brooke remarked that she couldn’t wait for Quinn’s world to come crashing down.

It seemed as if Ridge had been right about Zoe, because she soon started flirting with Zende. The designer asked her if that was the case. She said that if he needed to ask her, then she wasn’t doing a good job.

Zoe wondered if she could model his new designs, and he thought that she would look incredible in them. She asked him to speak French and he took the opportunity to tell her that she was beautiful. Zoe told him that she had a boyfriend, but also wanted to know if he was single again. She mused that he would be a hot commodity in those parts.

Talk turned to Carter. Zende let Zoe know that he had a lot of respect for the attorney. Zoe shared that she had nearly married Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She doubted that she would ever have the chance to be part of the Forrester family again.