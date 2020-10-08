Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Stands Up To Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 9, tease that Victor kisses up to Victoria after he strikes out with Lily over firing Billy. Meanwhile, Elena’s guilt over her affair with Nate causes her to lash out at Devon.

Lily (Christel Khalil) receives an intriguing offer, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) thinks that she would do so much better on her own. All she needs to do is dump Billy (Jason Thompson) and take on the reigns at Chancellor Communications on her own. It is almost like Victor forgot that Billy’s mom Jill (Jess Walton) would have the final say about it since she’s the one who hired them both.

Her authority to fire Billy aside, Lily isn’t interested in what Victor is pedaling. She realizes that she and Billy have a hit on their hands, and she’s enjoying working with him. They’ve repeatedly noted how great a team they make, and Lily wants to keep the good thing going at work.

Elsewhere, Victor extends an olive branch to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He misses his daughter, but of course, he also has an ulterior motive because he’s Victor.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

After striking out in trying to pull Lily to his side and get her to fire Billy from Newman Communications… er, make that Chancellor Communications, Victor comes up with another idea. To pull it off, Victor needs Victoria’s help. However, Vicky has a company to run, and she’s not nearly as interested in making up with her father as he is with her. The truth is, Victoria knows that Victor holds her and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to a different standard than he holds Adam (Mark Grossman), and she is finished with his drama.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) struggles with a painful decision. She swore Nate (Sean Dominic) to secrecy after their ill-advised affair at the clinic last week. However, now she feels incredibly guilty, and she wonders how to move forward in her relationship with Devon (Bryton James).

Devon knows Elena well, and he can tell that something is going on with her, but he’s not sure what it is. Devon wants to try to ensure that Elena knows she is the only woman for him. She gives him grief over the time he has recently spent with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) since the lawyer found out that Hilary was her twin. Devon vows to give his girlfriend a night of pampering so that she knows that she’s the most important person in his life. Unfortunately, Elena isn’t able to control her emotions.