Jana Duggar Experiences Backlash From Fans Over Her Political Leanings On Instagram

Jana Duggar shared an Instagram photo where she looked lovely in a denim jacket and black dress with her 735,000 followers, but it appeared all they wanted to discuss was her political leanings in the comments section of the post. She has experienced backlash for showing her support for current United States President Donald Trump as he runs for a second term.

The Inquisitr reported that Counting On star Jana Duggar praised her brother James for being “creative” after he used a weed eater to carve out the words “Trump 2020” into the grass of the front yard of the family’s Tontitown, Arkansas, home. A video of his project can be seen on YouTube.

The new post was a photo of Jana as she stood in front of an inspirational quote atop a wall. The statement spoke of one’s choices today and how they would affect you in the future. Next to the quote was a cactus plant that was as tall as the reality television star. She wore a blue jean topper over a dress. Paired with white sneakers on her feet, she conveyed a casual look. In her hands, she held a cup of coffee.

The 30-year-old reality television star wore her light brown hair long and loose over her shoulders. She appeared to have on a necklace that fell to the middle of her collarbone.

She did not discuss politics in the caption of the share.

In the comments section, several Instagram users recognized the image as being taken at the Silos in Waco, Texas, the business owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper.

Instead of sharing their feelings in regard to the photograph, several fans relayed their feelings over Jana’s political choices.

“I am so thrilled that you support President Trump. He is the one who will Make America Great Again,” penned one fan.

“Remember that when you vote!” remarked a second social media user.

Other followers took a more neutral approach to their comments. They defended Jana for her personal choices and asked other followers to keep their political remarks to themselves and focus on the photograph at hand.

“Let’s get a freaking life Karen’s!!! How in the absolute world does this post have LITERALLY anything to do with politics. What a freaking comedy show you Karen’s are,” wrote a third follower, who referenced a popular term that stereotypes white women who demand their own way at the expense of others.

“Does it bring you all joy to belittle someone? Leave her be. We all have our own thoughts, beliefs, and opinions and they should all be respected,” noted a fourth Instagram user.