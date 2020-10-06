CMA Awards Reveals Carrie Underwood And Brad Paisley’s Replacements

Carrie and Brad will not be hosting the 2020 CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s CMA Awards replacements have been revealed. After more than a decade hosting the award show together, both have now stepped away with their fellow superstars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker taking over for 2020.

CMA confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday, October 5, with a promo video of the two looking very glamorous. It announced that this year’s ceremony, the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards, will still be going ahead live as planned on November 11.

In the clip, Darius admitted he didn’t think he’d “ever get a shot” at hosting the awards.

The “Fancy” singer said that she thought bringing him on was a “great idea” and noted that the ceremony will be “different” to those before. She added that everyone is “hungry to get back” to some normalcy and perform again.

“We need country music,” she said.

“We’re gonna go and have a blast and laugh and say some funny things and see some great performances,” Darius added.

The “Turn On The Radio” singer co-hosted last year’s ceremony, which celebrated the women of the genre, alongside Carrie and Dolly Parton. Prior to that, Carrie and Brad hosted 11 ceremonies between 2008 and 2018.

While many fans shared their excitement to see the two new hosts put their spin on the show, others couldn’t hide the fact that they’d miss the “Remind Me” and “Oh Love” duet partners.

“Will miss Carrie and Brad but these 2 will be great,” one person tweeted, which can be seen here.

“Brad and Carrie will be missed!… watching them on that stage for 11 years representing country music with such class, wit and creativity was so special!” another wrote in a message that can be viewed here.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“I like Reba, but I would so much rather have our Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley back doing [the] CMA’S!! It’s just not going to be the same without them,” a third person tweeted with a crying face emoji, viewable here.

Brad quietly departed the show last year, while the “Drinking Alone” singer confirmed she would no longer be hosting a few weeks after the 2019 event.

Carrie shared via an Instagram post that she decided it was time to walk away and later explained her choice in an interview. She told Parade that she was “beyond proud” and “emotional” about her final time as a co-host and called it a “mic drop.”

She added that she’s also become more picky about the jobs she takes on since becoming a mom of two.