WWE News: Kairi Sane Proves Major Update On Her Future

Kairi Sane left WWE a few months ago after a successful four-year stint with the company. She has been relatively quiet about her decision since then, but the former superstar took to Twitter on Friday and provided an update on her current status.

According to Sane, she is currently living in Japan. However, she also revealed that she “will still train and support WWE” from her homeland.

Her comments suggested that she still plans on wrestling at some point down the line, though it’s unclear if that will be with Vince McMahon’s promotion. She was linked with a move to STARDOM in the past, which just so happens to be located in Japan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there was talk of Sane becoming an ambassador for the company in the Land of the Rising Sun. She has also been linked with a move to NXT Japan, a brand that was reportedly in development prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Sane’s future plans are still unknown, her Twitter followers were happy to hear from her. The comments section was full of positive sentiments toward the former Kabuki Warrior.

“Thank you for the update, Kairi! I support you in any decision you make and will follow your journey wherever it goes,” wrote one fan.

“We love and miss you Princess. Good luck on your next voyage. Kabuki Warriors forever,” wrote a second social media user.

“Congratulations Kairi! I am definitely looking forward to your new journey in WWE and what the future has in store for you! Always will support the pirate princess,” a third follower commented.

“Greetings Kairi. Thanks for finally clarifying on your future. Hope we will see you back in action, too,” noted another fan who wants to see her return to the squared circle.

Ivar of the Viking Raiders also shared his kind sentiments toward the former Monday Night Raw superstar, revealing that she’s missed by her old colleagues.

Sane had a successful tenure in the company. After winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament, she went on to acquire the NXT Women’s Championship and became a fan-favorite on the black-and-gold brand.

After being promoted to the main roster, she teamed with Asuka and they won the Women’s Tag Team Championships together. Sane also seemed to be held in high regard by management during her run, as she wasn’t taken off television after she announced her plans to leave.