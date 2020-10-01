Jane Seymour, 69, Runs Stairs While Flaunting Toned Abs In A Sports Bra & Leggings

Jane Seymour defied age in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram page. The September 30 post showed the 69-year-old flaunting her incredible figure in a sports bra and leggings.

The seconds-long clip began with the actress at the bottom of a set of stairs. A geotag indicated that she was in Malibu, California, where it looked to be a beautiful day. Seymour appeared to be in the middle of a workout as she ran up an outdoor staircase, stopping at the top to pose in front of the camera. She informed fans that it was National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, and she has discovered that the stairs are a perfect way to help her work out and lose weight. Seymour also noted that she loves to eat healthy foods that are grown in her own garden. The clip ended with the actress making her way back down.

Her workout called for comfortable attire that perfectly showcased her fit frame. On her upper half, the actress rocked a basic black sports bra. It had a scooped neckline and thick straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. The back of the garment had a double set of straps that crossed over her shoulder blades, while the bottom ended below her bust, allowing her to show off her toned abs.

Seymour teamed the bra with a pair of leggings to match. Like the top, they fit snugly on her figure and showcased her trim legs. The number had a high waistband that stretched across her midsection. The capri-cut of the piece showed a bit of her ankles, while the back band boasted the recognizable Lululemon logo.

Seymour completed her look with a pair of black sneakers. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail and her bangs swept across her forehead. In the caption of the update, she shared a few exercise tips with fans while asking for their favorite ways to stay in shape. It comes as no surprise that the post has amassed over 6,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Most applauded Seymour on her amazing body while a few others spilled exercise tips.

“I agree! Exercise is a great way to relieve stress & get fit! You have definitely inspired me over this past yr especially to get fit! THANK YOU!!” one follower gushed.

“You look amazing! Hava a good day,” a second Instagrammer exclaimed, adding a set of red hearts.

“Jane you’ve inspired me so much and now I’m enrolled in a couple dance classes and a Pilates class. If it wasn’t for your challenge I would still not be motivated,” one more chimed in.