Brad Parscale Leaves Donald Trump’s Campaign Amid Alleged Worries He Will ‘Start Talking’

After being involuntarily detained by police this weekend, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, has left the campaign to deal with “overwhelming stress,” Politico reported.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Trump campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, spoke on the announcement and wished Parscale well.

“We hope only for the best for Brad and his family,” he said.

The news comes on the heels of a Wednesday report from Vanity Fair, which claimed that the Trump clan is worried that Parscale could damage the president by cooperating with law enforcement about alleged campaign finance violations. The same report said that Parscale is under investigation for stealing from both the Republican National Convention and the president’s campaign.

“The family is worried Brad will start talking,” a former White House staffer who remains close to the campaign allegedly said.

However, Murtaugh, pushed back on the claim.

“It’s utterly false. There is no investigation, no audit, and there never was,” he said.

Tom Brenner / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Parscale was detained on Sunday under the Baker Act — which allows for the involuntary holding of individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others — and taken to the hospital. He allegedly threatened to harm himself, and a police report claimed that his wife accused him of physically abusing her. But in a statement provided to Politico on Wednesday, she denied these claims.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior.”

Nevertheless, two officers that responded to Parscale’s home claimed that his wife had bruises on her arms that she said was a result of an altercation with her husband.

Video footage of Parscale’s detainment showed him shirtless and holding a can of beer, which he put down before he was tackled by law enforcement.

The moment Brad Parscale gets tackled to the ground and arrested in Florida.pic.twitter.com/cV5h5zwV7b — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 28, 2020

Before leaving the campaign, Parscale was demoted from his previous position of campaign manager in July amid a decline in the president’s polling against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. In addition, Parscale came under fire after he bragged on social media that over 1 million people purchased tickets for Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which disappointingly drew closer to 6,000 people.

Before heading Trump’s 2020 effort, Parscale was the digital director of the real estate mogul’s successful 2016 campaign.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.