NFL To Pull Draft Picks For Teams Who Violate League’s Mask Protocol

The NFL released another team-wide memo on Wednesday which detailed further punishments for coaches that continue to violate its COVID mask rules.

After undergoing the third week of games, the NFL now threatened suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks for teams that fail to comply with the face covering regulations, according to a memo from ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

The memo, which was sent out to coaching staffs, general managers, and team executives, has been described as being written in a tone that is strongly worded by the league’s Vice President Troy Vincent.

Vincent stated that the rules are put in place under recommendation of both the NFL’s and independent medical advisors.

He said that medical experts have “emphasized the need to remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by agreement with the NFLPA as well as by state and local governments.”

“We are only through Week 3 of the season. If we are to play a full and uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus. Inconsistent adherence to health and safety protocols… will put the 2020 season at risk,” Vincent wrote in the statement.

The league sent an initial warning on September 14 to further emphasize the importance of face coverings. In the statement, which was sent to all 32 teams, the NFL stated that it was required for all coaches to wear an article covering their nose and mouth at all times while on the sidelines of the games, and failure to do so would result in significant fines to both the organization and the individual at fault.

A team’s staff members have the option of sporting a mask, neck gaiter, or a face shield.

According to a report from TMZ, head coaches Sean Payton, Pete Carroll, and Kyle Shanahan are just a few who have racked up fees totaling over $300,000. The individuals were each docked $100,000 while the team incurred a $250,000 fee.

After Carolina Panthers Matt Rhule was called out numerous times for negating the protocol, he vowed to be better in weeks to come.

“It was different for me to wear a mask and talk into the mic and be heard,” he admitted to a reporter after a game.

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

The league is hoping that the increased penalties will encourage those required to adhere to the policy in order to protect the health of themselves and others around them, as well as set a proper example for viewers tuning into the games.