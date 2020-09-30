Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Sizzles In Sweatshirt & Thigh-High Boots: ‘Strike A Pose, Mawma’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sizzled in a sweatshirt and thigh-high boots in a new Instagram photograph. The former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star showed off lots of leg as she stood alongside her mini-me little girl, Giovanna, in a snap taken in her home. The image was beloved by her 13.6 million followers, who hit the “like” button over 43,000 times.

Nicole showed off her fashion sense as she wore a black, long-sleeved oversized topper, which featured a graphic that advertised her Madison, New Jersey, business, The Snooki Shop. The sweatshirt ended just underneath her bottom. Nicole paired that with leather, thigh-high boots. The footwear hugged her toned legs and featured sky-high heels.

The former reality television star had her long, highlighted tresses partially straightened, with a bit of wave at the ends. She piled her locks atop her head in a topknot. The ends fell down over the sides of her face. Nicole held some of her tresses in her left hand as she snapped the image. Her eyes appeared to be downcast.

Next to Nicole stood her only daughter Giovanna, 5. The little girl, who appeared to bear many of the same facial features as her lovely mother, struck a pose as well. She wore a cute pink, short-sleeved T-shirt with a multitude of Minnie Mouse faces atop it. That was paired with black leggings. Giovanna appeared to mimic the body language of her mom. She had her hands on her hips and her left foot jutted forward. She put her dark hair in a high ponytail.

Nicole snapped the pic in what looked to be a bedroom, a perfect spot for her to take selfies as it featured a full-length mirror. Wooden floors dominated the area and a light-colored area rug with a swirl pattern was seen atop them. A second mirror and dresser were visible in the background as was the entrance of what looked to be the master bathroom.

Fans of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star adored the photo of mother and daughter.

“Check that right thigh muscle though!!” wrote one fan who finished off their thought with the addition of three fire emoji.

“Those boots r literally too die for,” stated a second Instagram user of the sassy footwear.

“Ya fire girl….and ya mini Snooks in training is just like u. I love it!” penned a third reader.

“The legs, love the look. You are gorgeous and so is your daughter, love you both,” wrote a fourth follower.