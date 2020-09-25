Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer & Kyle Face More Disapproval

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 28 tease Jack also has a problem with Summer and Kyle’s relationship. Phyllis talks to Amanda and tells her everything she knows about Hilary, which is a shock to her twin. Devon tries to make amends with Elena while strengthening their bond.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is skeptical about Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) relationship, according to SheKnows Soaps. So far, Nick (Joshua Morrow), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Victor (Eric Braeden) have had something negative to say about it, which all but guarantees that they will push forward with things.

Jack knows how hard it is to find somebody special, and he’s still looking. Summer feels lighter when she considers her future with Kyle, but Jack isn’t so sure about them. Even so, Jack will likely be the least of their worries as they begin a new life together soon, especially considering Nick’s reaction to their engagement.

Elsewhere, Phyllis helps Amanda (Mishael Morgan) connect the dots. Phyllis and Hilary were kindred spirits, and they hit it off immediately. Amanda is a bit taken aback when she realizes that part of what brought Hilary and Phyllis closer was their shared propensity to make enemies easily. However, Phyllis lets Amanda know that her twin was terrific, and she divulges that she was closer to Hilary than her own sister. That is another surprise because Amanda didn’t even realize Phyllis had a sister.

One nice thing for both women is that they seem to have a connection, too, much like the one that Phyllis shared with Hilary. Finally, Amanda can openly talk with the people who knew her sister the best. Both Jack and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) share their memories of Hilary too, and Amanda feels both sadness at never knowing her twin and happiness and feeling closer to her. Of course, it is a bit surprising to find out all the negative things too.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) turn up the heat. After days of worries over what learning that Amanda and Hilary were twins was doing to Devon, they finally enjoy a beautiful moment together. Devon goes all out and creates a lovely picnic for Elena at Chancellor Park. They appreciate the fantastic weather and delicious food and spend some time focusing on each other, leaving the cares of their lives behind at least for a little while.

While Elena isn’t entirely convinced that Devon makes the picnic just because of her, she does her best to let go and enjoy the moment.