WWE News: Superstar Teases Heel Faction Involving Roman Reigns; Planned Members Revealed

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Friday Night SmackDown superstar Jey Uso teased a heel faction involving him, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns.

Uso noted that their familial bond will always play a part on WWE television. However, he’d like all three of them to be in a prominent group that receives a substantial storyline down the line. He also said that he wants them to be the modern iteration of an old school stable of Samoan heritage.

“The Bloodline will come on and off. That will always be there. But imagine us running that thing full-blown – and I would love to be heel – a heel faction. Hell yeah, bro! I wanna see some Samoan Swat Team 2.0 type of things, man. It’s written by itself, right?”

The Samoan Swat Team was a stable that competed in WCW in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Led by Samu and Fatu, the team was managed by Paul Heyman and was known for their savage antics.

WWE fans might remember the group as The Headshrinkers, who were popular in the company in the 1990s. Fatu went on to become Rikishi, one of the most popular superstars of the Attitude Era.

Heyman is currently serving as Reigns’ manager, so it makes sense from a storyline point of view to bring back a second version of the stable. Not only would they have the same manager, but the Usos and Reigns are also related to the original members.

As Uso noted, the real-life cousins are collectively known as The Bloodline. This was the name the trio was given during their short stint together in 2016, in which The Usos helped Reigns in his feud against AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. It was a loose alliance for the most part, but it established the superstars’ familial bond in WWE storylines.

The Usos have played bad guy characters in the past, so turning to align with their cousin wouldn’t shock fans too much. Jimmy is currently out of action with an injury, however, so it might be a while until they have the opportunity to bring the dream angle to fruition.

Uso will face Reigns at Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view for the Universal Championship. All of the hints have pointed toward “The Big Dog” turning on his cousin, which could result in a feud between the pair. While Uso wants their faction to happen, the company’s officials seem more intent on making them adversaries for now.