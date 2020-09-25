Donald Trump & Joe Biden Are Likely ‘Super Agers’ Who Will Outlive Other Men Their Age, Study Says

A forthcoming study reported by Forbes found that Donald Trump and Joe Biden — who are 74 and 77, respectively — are both “super agers” who are likely to outlive most other men their age.

The research is set to be published next month in the Journal on Active Aging and was spearheaded by three medicinal experts and four researchers in survival analysis, public health, aging, and statistics. The group reached its conclusions using public data on each candidate’s fitness.

According to the data, both presidential candidates come from families that have “histories of exceptional longevity.” Although both men have come under fire for their alleged declining mental state, the researchers suggested that they may maintain their physical and psychological functioning into their later years. In addition, the team said both Trump and Biden have a “higher than average probability” of surviving a forthcoming White House term compared to other men who are the same age.

Per Medical Xpress, the team found that Biden will likely outlive Trump. Notably, the Democratic candidate was deemed to have a “nearly perfect health profile for a man his age.” Conversely, the study found that Trump had various significant negative risk factors — including a sedentary lifestyle and obesity — but noted they were “modifiable.”

Contrary to speculation, the researchers found that neither Trump nor Biden is expected to develop any significant cognitive functioning difficulties now or during the next potential White House term. However, Medical Express noted that the president has an “elevated familial risk of late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.”

According to the data, each candidate can expect another 10 years of health before it begins to decline.

“The empirical evidence presented here…suggests that both Biden and Trump are likely to survive the next presidential term with their mental and physical attributes intact, and therefore, their chronological ages are not relevant factors in the forthcoming presidential election,” the study concluded.

S. Jay Olshansky, who is the corresponding author of the report, also spoke to Medical Express about ageism and his concern with those who tolerate it.

“We live in an aging society, and it’s important that we value, respect and continue to have a place in our culture for people of all ages.”

As The Inquisitr reported, a team of psychological fitness experts previously penned an op-ed in which they claimed that Biden’s is significantly better than Trump’s. But former White House stenographer Mike McCormick, who worked with Biden from 2011 to 2017, claimed that the former vice president’s mental acuity has declined over the last four years.