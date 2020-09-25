Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy Makes A Stunning Move

Shocking The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy makes a stunning move, leaving Lily horrified. His reckless behavior comes after a threat from Victor, and it could land Billy in extremely hot water.

For weeks now, Billy has worked with Alyssa (María DiDomenico) to create an exposé on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) misdeeds and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) part in covering them up.

Actor Jason Thompson discussed his on-screen alter ego’s motivations with Soap Opera Digest recently, and revealed that Billy might take things too quickly, leaving him with plenty of fallout to handle.

Billy has no idea that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) planted a listening device in his office, so both Adam and Chelsea are aware of his plans. When they realize he’s about to go public, despite Lily’s (Christel Khalil) warning to make sure he has all the proof to back up the article, Adam tips off Victor.

Bill Inoshita / CBS

Victor storms over to Chancellor Communications to warn Billy against publishing the damaging article. However, Billy isn’t intimidated by The Mustache.

“For the first time in a long while, Billy is feeling very confident,” noted Thompson.

“He wants to get the truth about Adam out there because Billy believes it’s the right thing to do and that he’s protecting future lives [from] the pain Adam can inflect. And yes, there’s revenge there, as well, but the Newmans are the ones whose lies and actions need to be called out.”

Billy really thinks he’s doing the right thing, but also he’s not sad about getting revenge on Adam and Victor too. After all, Adam caused Delia’s death, and he never paid for it, and Billy sees Victor as a big part of the problem with his and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) failed relationship.

Despite Lily’s warnings to ensure he has impeccable proof, Billy makes a rash decision and publishes Alyssa’s stunning article with all its allegations. Lily is stunned, but there’s nothing for her to do after his actions.

“Billy knows that once the story is out there, there’s no taking it back. Billy is feeling good about himself and trusting his intuition, so he’s willing to take what comes next.”

Given the threats that both Adam and Victor have issued regarding the story, things do not look great for Chance Comm’s future. No doubt, Lily will be furious that Billy moved forward too quickly, and they could face some severe consequences in the form of legal action or worse from the Newmans. Things will get wild for the newest business division on The Young and the Restless.