‘Big Brother 22’ Week 8 Spoilers: New HOH Revealed

Week 8 in Big Brother All-Stars has begun after Thursday’s live eviction episode. Last night saw the boot of Da’Vonne Rogers from the house, with arguably no more overwhelming fan-favorites left playing. Da’Vonne was kicked out by a vote of 5-2, with Kevin Campbell remaining safe for the third time this year. A major twist was revealed shortly after, that of Neighbor Week, where Season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby announced to the houseguests that he moved in next door. He said he’d be visiting them throughout the week, tempting them with power and prizes for the upcoming Head of Household (HOH) and Power of Veto (POV) competitions.

Shortly after the reveal, the houseguests competed in the HOH which was not available to watch on CBS All Access. When the feeds returned several hours later, Cody Calafiore had been named the eighth HOH of the season, according to Big Brother Daily on Twitter. This is the second time the New Jersey native has held the title, after winning the summer’s first HOH where he nominated Keesha Smith and Kevin for eviction.

There wasn’t much discussion on the feeds when they resumed, and the roommates went to bed shortly after. For now, it looks like Cody plans to nominate Kevin and David Alexander, but that is based on an assumption by Enzo Palumbo. Cody had mentioned putting up Kevin but didn’t name a potential second nominee, but he has been fiercely loyal to The Committee this summer. This means David is also likely to go up.

CBS

A conversation between Memphis Garrett and Dani Briones was also telling, as they discussed someone had won money at some point, suggesting Dr. Will’s twist is already in play. The shocking part about it was that Memphis mentioned thinking Cody won the cash. This would mean you were eligible to win power and a prize simultaneously, and they were not individual as previously believed.

It also appears as if the winner of the cash was a secret, as the remaining players are now trying to figure out who the lucky winner was. Dani said Cody said he did not win the money, but then suggested it was possible Tyler did because of where he was positioned during the competition. How this all played out will be shown on Sunday night’s episode, but the next two days could reveal some more information on the feeds as the houseguests discuss last night’s events.

The remainder of Thursday evening’s talks saw the roommates discussing who the next Have-Nots will be. Cody said he was going to pick Enzo, where Christmas said she planned on picking Kevin.